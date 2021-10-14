Weatherford International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,754 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,349% compared to the typical daily volume of 190 call options.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $24.69.
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
