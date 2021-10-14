Weatherford International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,754 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,349% compared to the typical daily volume of 190 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

