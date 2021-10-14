WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,522,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,570,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.