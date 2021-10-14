Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $135.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.71.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $122.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

