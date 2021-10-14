Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $375.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $236.96 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -160.11 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,651,332 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,224,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

