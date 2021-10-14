Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 644,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,030,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

