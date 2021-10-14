Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.70.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

WELL opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 32.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 49,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

