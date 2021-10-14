Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 381,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,920. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $114.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

