Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 571.4% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 232,890 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 115,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 773,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

