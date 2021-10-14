Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the September 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.