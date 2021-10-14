WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WRK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

WestRock stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

