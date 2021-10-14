WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WH Group stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. WH Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

