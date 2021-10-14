WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WH Group stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. WH Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.
About WH Group
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.