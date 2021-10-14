Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.95.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$1.67 on Thursday, hitting C$51.21. 560,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.88. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$399.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

