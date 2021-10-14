William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Head to Head Analysis

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for William Penn Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

William Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 53.61% 17.59% 1.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million 6.63 $3.78 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $115.55 million 6.59 $50.77 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats William Penn Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

