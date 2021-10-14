Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $177.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $174.04 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,488 shares of company stock worth $7,993,614 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

