window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);LENDINVEST (LON:LINV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of LENDINVEST (LON:LINV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

LINV stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Monday. has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 229.60 ($3.00). The company has a market capitalization of £296.05 million and a PE ratio of 10.34.

