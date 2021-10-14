Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Wipro stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 87,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,666. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wipro stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

