WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Up 1.9%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.03 and last traded at $61.57. 179,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 371,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the first quarter worth $6,907,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 169.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 127,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 573,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97,214 shares during the period.

