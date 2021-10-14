World Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,333.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $12,333.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, World Token has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00122705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00076479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,776.61 or 1.00650517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.36 or 0.06583883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,697,309 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

