WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.39 Million

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce sales of $154.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $651.85 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $827.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,503. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

