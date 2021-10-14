WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$175.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $134.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

