Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,573,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,289,000 after acquiring an additional 267,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

