Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

XEBEF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,342. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Analyst Recommendations for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.