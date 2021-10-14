Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

XEBEF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,342. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

