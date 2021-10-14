Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,541. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Model N has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $110,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 499.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

