Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.23. 276,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $124.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

