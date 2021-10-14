Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NeoGenomics posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEO. Benchmark lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 867,877 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 94.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,139,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 0.66. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

