Zacks: Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.00 Million

Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post $175.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $149.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $657.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Photronics news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $38,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Photronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Photronics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 254,274 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth $17,843,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 213,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,778. The company has a market cap of $816.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

