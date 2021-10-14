Zacks: Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce sales of $53.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.37 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $50.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $266.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.11 million to $268.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $273.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $302.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,392,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBYI stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

