Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.34. 82,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

