Zacks: Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.87 Million

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post $415.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.36 million and the lowest is $391.69 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $380.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $186.09 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $108.16 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day moving average of $193.01.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

