Zacks: Analysts Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $170.03 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $15.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.14. USA Truck has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in USA Truck by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

