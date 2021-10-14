Zacks: Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Wayfair posted earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.70.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,731,597. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $235.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.63.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

