Zacks: Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.21. WideOpenWest posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

