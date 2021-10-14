Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.48). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

CMPS opened at $31.57 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 1,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,402,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

