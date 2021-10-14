Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 67,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

