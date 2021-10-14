Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $57.39 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.69.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.