Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Earnings of $5.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.17. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $24.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $26.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $23.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

Shares of COF stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.23. The company had a trading volume of 89,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

