Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 751,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $152.75.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

