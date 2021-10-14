Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Profire Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

