Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.