Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.81. 464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $223.54 million, a PE ratio of 340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

