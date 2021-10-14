Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,380,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

