Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Hold

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PTMN opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.