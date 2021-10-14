Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. SPX has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SPX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SPX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

