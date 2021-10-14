Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) to Hold

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 5,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,459. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,397,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

