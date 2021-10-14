Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Hold

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

BIDU opened at $163.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

