Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Hold

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

NYSE CYD opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $552.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 110,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.