Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Hold

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “
NYSE CYD opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $552.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
