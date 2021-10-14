Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA outpaced the industry year-to-date. The momentum is attributed to improved consumption patterns and strong business momentum resulting from the easing of restrictions across most markets. This aided sales and margins in second-quarter 2021. Sales growth was driven by recovery in consumption as consumers returned to stores with the lifting of mobility bans. Strong sales growth across all business units also contributed to growth. Net consolidated income improved significantly from the year-ago quarter driven by robust income from operations across all units and increased participation in Heineken’s results. The company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track. However, the company reported lower-than-expected earnings per ADS in the second quarter owing to uneven trends across markets.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,855,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,632,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,012,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,545,000 after acquiring an additional 111,087 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,288,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

