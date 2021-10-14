Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Strong-Buy

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.90. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 in the last 90 days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

