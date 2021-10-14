Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to “Hold”

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

