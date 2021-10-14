Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.38

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.38 and last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 23970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zalando SE will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

